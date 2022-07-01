Three Kozhikode schools win Wiki awards

Three schools in Kozhikode district have won the School Wiki Awards, instituted by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), for updating of data into the School Wiki portal. They are Fathimabi Memorial High School, Koombara; Nochat Higher Secondary School; and KKM Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Orkkatteri. The schools got a citation, a sculpture, and a purse of ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000, respectively. The awards were given away by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, a release said.