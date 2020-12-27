Three killed in road accident in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

27 December 2020 00:14 IST

The death toll in a road accident at Koduvally on Friday involving a lorry and a motorbike has reached three. V. Sasi, a native of Padanilam, who was travelling on the motorbike, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday.

The accident took place on Christmas day at Koduvally Madrasa Bazaar. The two others on the motorbike, Santhosh and P.M. Sasi, died on Friday. According to witnesses, it was the reckless driving by the lorry driver that claimed the lives of the bike riders.

A merchant said poorly planned pipeline work near the road was leading to a rise in the number of accidents in the area. He said proper measures were not being taken to divert vehicles or control the flow of traffic.

Another local resident said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was not responding to residents’ concerns about accidents on the Koduvally stretch during the pipe-laying work.

Meanwhile, the Koduvally police have registered a case and begun investigation into the incident.