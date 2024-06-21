GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three killed as fertiliser-laden van crashes into shop in Kozhikode

Published - June 21, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The van that crashed into a shop at Kuliramutty in Kozhikode on Friday.

The van that crashed into a shop at Kuliramutty in Kozhikode on Friday. 

Three persons were killed as a van carrying fertilisers crashed into a shop at Kuliramutty near Mukkom in Kozhikode district on June 21 (Friday) morning. The deceased were identified as Mohammed Rafi, Pulikkunnath Sundaran, and Kamukumthottil John.

The incident took place around 9.30 a.m. after the van driver lost control over the vehicle at a curve. Sundaran and John were standing near the shop at the time of the accident. Mohammed Rafi was the cleaner of the vehicle.

According to the police, the three sustained grave injuries in the incident and died while undergoing treatment at the KMCT Medical College Hospital. Two others who were also injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital, they said.

Traders from the area said the place had been been heavily crowded with students a few minutes before the accident. It was a narrow escape for many, who visited the shop in the morning.

