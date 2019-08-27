Three held on charge of sexually abusing minor

The Perambra police on Monday arrested three youths on the charge of sexually abusing a 16-year-old Plus One student.

The suspects, Mohammed Anshif, 19, Shafeeq Manikkoth, 22 and Junaid Ashraf, 22 were charged under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the basis of a petition submitted by the girl’s family.

The incident came to light when the victim attempted suicide.

The sexual assault reportedly took place in the first week of July. According to the police, the girl was raped by the three in a car they had hired for the purpose.

The case was investigated by a team of policemen led by Perambra Deputy Superintendent of Police G.Sabu. The team members said they would check the suspected involvement of more persons in the incident.

The suspects would be produced before the POCSO court in Kozhikode city on completion of the interrogation, the police said.