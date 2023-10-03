ADVERTISEMENT

Three held on charge of robbing doctor in Kozhikode

October 03, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Town police and the Anti-Narcotic Cell arrested three persons, including a woman, on charge of robbing a doctor at a lodge in the city on Monday morning.

The arrested are E.K. Mohammed Anas, 26, of Elettil Vattoli, N.P. Shijin Das, 27, of Kunnamangalam, and Anu Krishna, 24, of Paroppadi. They reportedly acquainted themselves with the doctor the previous day and took note of the room into which he had checked in. They went to the room armed with a machete on Monday morning and reportedly threatened to kill him if he did not pay them money.

When the doctor said he did not have cash in hand, they forced him to send ₹2,500 from his bank account through Google Pay. The three of them were nabbed within hours of the incident. The police claimed that the accused were drug addicts, and that they were planning to use the money to buy drugs. Motorcycles, mobile phones, and a machete were recovered from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US