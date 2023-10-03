HamberMenu
Three held on charge of robbing doctor in Kozhikode

October 03, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Town police and the Anti-Narcotic Cell arrested three persons, including a woman, on charge of robbing a doctor at a lodge in the city on Monday morning.

The arrested are E.K. Mohammed Anas, 26, of Elettil Vattoli, N.P. Shijin Das, 27, of Kunnamangalam, and Anu Krishna, 24, of Paroppadi. They reportedly acquainted themselves with the doctor the previous day and took note of the room into which he had checked in. They went to the room armed with a machete on Monday morning and reportedly threatened to kill him if he did not pay them money.

When the doctor said he did not have cash in hand, they forced him to send ₹2,500 from his bank account through Google Pay. The three of them were nabbed within hours of the incident. The police claimed that the accused were drug addicts, and that they were planning to use the money to buy drugs. Motorcycles, mobile phones, and a machete were recovered from them.

