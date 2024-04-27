GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held on charge of hunting migratory birds in Kozhikode

April 27, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Three Tamil Nadu natives, who allegedly hunted migratory birds and rock pigeons using cruel traps were caught redhanded from a paddy field at Karakkutti in Kodiyathur panchayat by local residents. The suspects Manikandan, Rajesh, and Ravi were later handed over to Forest officers, who reached the spot following the public complaint.

According to the villagers who exposed the hunting attempt, the three had the habit of cooking and eating bird meat. Many times, the suspects had managed to escape from the spot. The villagers also filed a petition with the local police for further investigation. 

Related Topics

Kozhikode / animal / hunting

