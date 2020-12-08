Three held on chain snatching charge

Kozhikode

08 December 2020 01:42 IST

The city police on Sunday arrested three persons who were suspected of having involvement in a number of chain snatching cases. Asin Jose, K. Shameer and P. Salam were nabbed by a special squad led by Deputy Commissioner Sujit Das. The police said the three mostly targeted elderly women. The suspects were tracked using Closed Circuit Television Camera visuals from various locations.

