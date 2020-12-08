Kozhikode

Three held on chain snatching charge

The city police on Sunday arrested three persons who were suspected of having involvement in a number of chain snatching cases. Asin Jose, K. Shameer and P. Salam were nabbed by a special squad led by Deputy Commissioner Sujit Das. The police said the three mostly targeted elderly women. The suspects were tracked using Closed Circuit Television Camera visuals from various locations.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2020 1:45:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/three-held-on-chain-snatching-charge/article33274588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY