Three grama panchayats in Kozhikode to be under lockdown

Kozhikode

11 August 2021 23:40 IST

Weekly infection population ratio is above eight in the local bodies

Strict lockdown will be in force from Thursday in all wards in Kavilumpara, Atholi and Ulliyeri grama panchayats where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPO) for COVID-19 is above eight.

Similar restrictions will be applicable in nine wards in Payyoli (11, 14, 16, 23, 24, 28, 31, 34, and 36) and Koduvally (1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 20, 22, 23, and 33) municipalities, seven wards in Mukkom Municipality (1, 5, 7, 17, 18, 28, and 31), five wards in Koyilandy Municipality (13, 34, 35, 36, and 39), three wards in Feroke Municipality (14, 19, and 24), two wards in Kozhikode Corporation (1 and 16), and one ward each in Vadakara (37) and Ramanattukara (14) municipalities as well.

An order from the district administration on Wednesday said all these wards would be barricaded and entry restricted. Those who are infected and their contacts should be in quarantine. All residents of the above-mentioned wards and grama panchayats will be tested in a week. Only those shops selling essential stuff and drugs will remain open between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Hotels and restaurants can have home delivery. Travelling between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. are banned in these places.

