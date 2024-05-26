Three eateries shut down, notices served on 23 in crackdown on shawarma shops in Kozhikode

Three shops were shut down while notices were served on 23 and fines were levied on five shawarma shops in Kozhikode district in the past three months by the Food Safety department. Inspections were held in 98 shops that sell shawarma in three months in an effort to check the increasing cases of food poisoning from Shawarma.

‘Ginger Cafe’ in Vadakara, ‘House of Falooda’ on Palazhi road and ‘Ee Duniyavu’ in Nadakkavu were the shawarma shops shut down as they did not possess a trade licence. The inspections are likely to continue in the coming days.

Department officials have pointed out the use of raw egg in the production of mayonnaise as the major issue with shawarma. Though banned, this method is followed in many shops as the end product is tastier than the ones made using the approved method in which eggs are dipped in hot water for around 4 minutes. The department is also monitoring the medical fitness of shawarma cooks. It has also maintained that shawarma parcels should carry a sticker that directs the buyers to consume it within an hour.

The officials have provided a set of guidelines for the preparation and serving of shawarma to the shops in the district, a majority which are located in Kozhikode city. Besides checking if the guidelines are followed, the officials also check the general cleanliness and hygiene of the shops.

