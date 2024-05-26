GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three eateries shut down, notices served on 23 in crackdown on shawarma shops in Kozhikode

Banned method of mayonnaise making cited as a major issue

Published - May 26, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Three shops were shut down while notices were served on 23 and fines were levied on five shawarma shops in Kozhikode district in the past three months by the Food Safety department. Inspections were held in 98 shops that sell shawarma in three months in an effort to check the increasing cases of food poisoning from Shawarma.

‘Ginger Cafe’ in Vadakara, ‘House of Falooda’ on Palazhi road and ‘Ee Duniyavu’ in Nadakkavu were the shawarma shops shut down as they did not possess a trade licence. The inspections are likely to continue in the coming days.

Department officials have pointed out the use of raw egg in the production of mayonnaise as the major issue with shawarma. Though banned, this method is followed in many shops as the end product is tastier than the ones made using the approved method in which eggs are dipped in hot water for around 4 minutes. The department is also monitoring the medical fitness of shawarma cooks. It has also maintained that shawarma parcels should carry a sticker that directs the buyers to consume it within an hour.

The officials have provided a set of guidelines for the preparation and serving of shawarma to the shops in the district, a majority which are located in Kozhikode city. Besides checking if the guidelines are followed, the officials also check the general cleanliness and hygiene of the shops.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / food safety / restaurant and catering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.