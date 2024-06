The police on June 26 (Wednesday) arrested four persons, including a woman, who were reportedly smuggling around 140 grams of MDMA by car. The suspects, Abin Parammal, Arjun Olavanna, Arun Manakkadavu, and Praseetha, were nabbed during a vehicle checking at Kunnamangalam.

The four were part of supplying synthetic drugs to youngsters near Olavvanna and surrounding villages, the police said.

