Three-day training for household consumption expenditure survey begins today

Minister Ahamed Devarkovil to open the sessions

A three-day regional training camp for the officers selected for the household consumption expenditure survey conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) will begin at Calicut Tower here on Monday. Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil will open the training programme.

According to a communication issued by the NSO officials here on Sunday, the information gathered through the survey method will be primarily used for the preparation of weighting diagrams for compilation of consumer price indices for rural and urban India.

In addition, the statistical indicators of the level of living, social consumption and well-being and inequalities herein will also be compiled from the data collected in the survey. The survey will be completed with the support of the trained team in June 2023, they said.