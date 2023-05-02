Three-day seminar on education in Kozhikode from Wednesday

May 02, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 2,000 delegates are expected to attend a three-day seminar on education being held in Kozhikode from Wednesday ahead of the International Congress on Kerala Studies organised by the CPI(M)-aligned A.K.G. Centre for Study and Research, in Thiruvananthapuram, next year.

T.M. Thomas Isaac, former Finance Minister and secretary, academic panel of the international congress, told the media on Tuesday that 628 presentations would be held in 115 sessions during the conference. The venue would be Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, an example of the exemplary changes in public-funded education in the State.

Prabhat Patnaik, eminent economist and former vice-chairperson of the Kerala State Planning Board, would open the event at 9.30 a.m. Anita Rampal, former Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Delhi; C. Raveendranath, former Kerala Education Minister, among others, would be present. This would be followed by an interactive session with Mr. Patnaik.

Mr. Isaac said that various innovative experiences and experiments in the field of education would be discussed on the first day. The second day would be devoted to debates on policies for the future. A total of 150 select students would be asked to share their perspective on the current educational policies. All these discussions would be compiled and reports would be prepared on various themes on the third day on Friday. The valedictory event would be held in the afternoon. The registration would be open for 1,500 delegates and the fee is ₹500. For students, it would be ₹250.