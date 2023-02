February 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

Thottathil Reveendran, MLA, opened the three-day mega build expo of the Licensed Engineers and Supervisors’ Federation (LENSFED) at Swapna Nagari in Kozhikode on Saturday. According to federation leaders, the expo, featuring around 150 stalls, is expected to draw the participation of 5,000 engineers from across the State. They said the exhibition and the associated seminars would help visitors understand the latest trends and technologies in the construction sector.