ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day international conference at Farook College in Kozhikode

Published - June 09, 2024 11:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day international conference titled ‘Tropical BioSummit 24’ being held at Farook College from June 8 will conclude on June 10 (Monday). A release said that the event has been organised by the Centre for Tropical Biodiversity Conservation, in collaboration with the postgraduate and research department of Zoology, Farook College.

The major themes of the conference revolve around biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, biotechnology and molecular biology, evolutionary biology, ecology, ethnography and livelihood, plant science, environmental modelling, and community engagement. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director-General, International Center for Biosaline Agriculture, United Arab Emirates, inaugurated the event. Charbel Tarraf, its Chief of Operations, was present, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US