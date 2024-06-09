Three-day international conference at Farook College in Kozhikode

A three-day international conference titled ‘Tropical BioSummit 24’ being held at Farook College from June 8 will conclude on June 10 (Monday). A release said that the event has been organised by the Centre for Tropical Biodiversity Conservation, in collaboration with the postgraduate and research department of Zoology, Farook College.

The major themes of the conference revolve around biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, biotechnology and molecular biology, evolutionary biology, ecology, ethnography and livelihood, plant science, environmental modelling, and community engagement. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director-General, International Center for Biosaline Agriculture, United Arab Emirates, inaugurated the event. Charbel Tarraf, its Chief of Operations, was present, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.