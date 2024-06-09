GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day international conference at Farook College in Kozhikode

Published - June 09, 2024 11:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day international conference titled ‘Tropical BioSummit 24’ being held at Farook College from June 8 will conclude on June 10 (Monday). A release said that the event has been organised by the Centre for Tropical Biodiversity Conservation, in collaboration with the postgraduate and research department of Zoology, Farook College.

The major themes of the conference revolve around biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, biotechnology and molecular biology, evolutionary biology, ecology, ethnography and livelihood, plant science, environmental modelling, and community engagement. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director-General, International Center for Biosaline Agriculture, United Arab Emirates, inaugurated the event. Charbel Tarraf, its Chief of Operations, was present, among others.

