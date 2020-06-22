Three Congress workers arrested

The Kozhikode rural police have arrested three Congress activists in connection with a case of manhandling a healthcare worker two days ago.

Siddique Valayam Parambil, 46; Rashid Kizhakkottu, 27 and Sooraj, 33 were arrested by the Peruvannamozhi police based on a complaint filed by M.M. Muneer, a junior health inspector attached to the Koothali Primary Health Centre that he was assaulted and that they had prevented him from executing his duties.

They were charged under sections 143, 149, 353,269, 294, 148, 323,324, and 332 of the Indian Penal Code.