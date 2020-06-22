Kozhikode

Three Congress workers arrested

The Kozhikode rural police have arrested three Congress activists in connection with a case of manhandling a healthcare worker two days ago.

Siddique Valayam Parambil, 46; Rashid Kizhakkottu, 27 and Sooraj, 33 were arrested by the Peruvannamozhi police based on a complaint filed by M.M. Muneer, a junior health inspector attached to the Koothali Primary Health Centre that he was assaulted and that they had prevented him from executing his duties.

They were charged under sections 143, 149, 353,269, 294, 148, 323,324, and 332 of the Indian Penal Code.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 10:34:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/three-congress-workers-arrested/article31892943.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY