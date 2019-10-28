Three choke to death biogas tank

Three persons died of asphyxiation while trying to clean a biogas plant at a rubber processing factory at Pathappiriyam, near Edavanna, in the district on Monday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Jomon and Vinod from Chungathara and Ajay from Bihar. The accident occurred while cleaning the biogas plant owned by a cooperative body of the Valiyathodi rubber planters.

One of them fell into the plant while cleaning, and the other two had

tried to help him. They were rushed to a hospital, but died soon after

reaching there.