The Balussery police on June 16 (Sunday) arrested three persons with country-made guns. The three, M. Anas, K. Shamsudheen and Sunil Kumar, were nabbed following a tip-off received from local residents at Kanjikkavu.

According to police sources, the three were suspected of having connections with poachers. Three torches and a few knives were also recovered from them, the police said.

