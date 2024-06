The Balussery police on June 16 (Sunday) arrested three persons with country-made guns. The three, M. Anas, K. Shamsudheen and Sunil Kumar, were nabbed following a tip-off received from local residents at Kanjikkavu.

According to police sources, the three were suspected of having connections with poachers. Three torches and a few knives were also recovered from them, the police said.