The Kasaba police on Saturday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in the sale of single-digit lotteries in the city. The suspects, Faisal Koyadheen, 43, Ummer Koya, 47, and Prabhin Subrahmanyan, 31, were arrested with the support of the City crime squad. They allegedly operated the illegal lottery sales online. The police also recovered ₹3.2 lakh from the gang.
Three arrested on charge of selling single-digit lotteries
They allegedly operated online sales
Related Topics
