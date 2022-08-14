Three arrested on charge of running brothel in Kozhikode

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 14, 2022 18:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kasaba police on Saturday arrested three persons, including an ex-serviceman, who allegedly run a brothel in the city under the banner of a home nursing agency. Five women reportedly brought to the centre were identified for rescue.

The main suspect, S.V. Sugunan, 71, had allegedly set up counters at the centre to welcome visitors and receive payments. The two others arrested, including a woman from Madurai, were allegedly working in partnership with Sugunan.

Police sources said they inspected the place after local residents expressed suspicion over the functioning of the nursing agency. A shadow patrol squad of the police monitored the centre for over 10 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app