March 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Forest intelligence wing and Thamarassery Forest range officials arrested three persons on charge of trading deer musk in Kozhikode city on Tuesday. The trio—Mustafa from Kuruvattur, Abdul Salam from Pantheerankavu, and Haris from Peringathur—had deer musk in their possession. Musk is collected from dead musk deer, a protected variety.