Three arrested on charge of kidnapping minor girl in Kozhikode

March 29, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths were arrested by the Chevayur police on Tuesday in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a minor girl from Vellimadukunnu in the city on Sunday night.

The three, charged with Sections 363 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, were identified as Aboobakker Naif, 18, from Parambil, Mohammed Faisal, 18, from Pokkunnu, and Afzal, 19, from Mukhadar. They were nabbed from Poolakkadavu on Tuesday.

The police said one of the accused had picked up the girl from her home on Sunday night on his motorbike, were joined by the second and third from different parts of the city and they roamed around Pantheerankavu and Kappad before heading back to town. The accused said they had met the girl on social media. The family of the girl has accused the three of torturing her, but the girl has not revealed anything, the police said.

CONNECT WITH US