Three accused in Harshina case get bail

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Kunnamangalam on Tuesday granted bail to three of the four accused in the medical negligence case in which scissors were allegedly left inside the stomach of a woman during a Cesarean section.

The first accused, Dr. C.K. Rameshan, a Professor of Gynaecology at Government Medical College, Manjeri, the third and fourth accused, M. Rehana and K.G. Manju, staff nurses at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, were the ones who were granted bail. The second accused, Dr. M. Shahana, who now works as a gynaecologist at a private hospital, failed to turn up for the hearing. The court enquired about the absence of the second accused and demanded her presence in the next hearing scheduled to be held on July 20. The case was heard by Judicial First Class Magistrate V.P. Abdul Sathar.

The case dates back to 2017 when the complainant, Harshina K.K., underwent a C-section at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where the four accused attended to her surgery. The alleged lapse on the part of the accused came to light when she sought medical help for severe abdominal pain a few years later. Investigations revealed that a pair of artery forceps were stuck in her stomach, allegedly during her third delivery which was carried out at the MCH, Kozhikode, on November 30, 2017.

She carried the equipment in her stomach for five years before it was surgically removed in 2022. Still undergoing treatment for the complications due to infection, Ms. Harshina had carried out a 154-day-long protest in front of the MCH seeking compensation for the trials she had undergone.

