Three 110-kV sub-stations commissioned in Kozhikode

Urban and rural consumers to be benefited

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has achieved a big leap in improving its transmission capabilities in the district by commissioning three 110-kV sub-stations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through videoconferencing opened the three projects, which were completed at Thambalamanna, Kuttikkattoor and Mankavu.

The 33-kV Thambalamanna substation was upgraded to the status of a 110-kV station by spending ₹27 crore. KSEB officials said it would equip the board to reduce total transmission loss and assure better service to rural consumers.

One of the major tasks in the project execution was the laying of an underground cable connecting Thambalamanna with the 110-kV Augustianmoozhi sub-station. Over 11-km distance was covered for the project.

KSEB officials said the underground cable could be the longest in the State and would be able to ensure trouble-free transmission of power from nine major hydroelectric power projects. Though the estimated cost for the whole project was ₹33.25 crore in 2017, it was completed by saving ₹6.25 crore, they said.

Mankavu and Kuttikkattor sub-stations were upgraded with an aim to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the Kozhikode urban area and its suburbs. Work on the Mankavu sub-station was carried out at a cost of ₹11.86 crore. It was in 2017 that the project was accorded administrative sanction. The Kuttikkatoor sub-station was upgraded to 110-kV by spending ₹8 crore.

KSEB officials said the latest upgrade in the transmission sector would fetch its direct benefits to a number of domestic consumers and important ventures such as hospitals, start-ups and industrial units. “We could complete all the works on time though we had been facing many challenges following natural calamities and the pandemic,” they said.