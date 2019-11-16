Threat to CM: probe on to track source of letter

The Kerala Police have launched a probe to track the source of a letter which was sent in the name of Maoists to the Vadakara police with a threat to manhandle Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The letter, which is said to have been posted from Kasaragod’s Cheruvathur, said retaliatory action would be taken against Mr. Vijayan to get justice for slain Maoists.

Enclosed with the handwritten letter were a few pro-Maoist leaflets threatening a sub-inspector at the Perambra police station. The writer, who identified himself as a leader of Maoists Urban Action Team, accused the sub-inspector of beating up people on various occasions and warned him too of retaliatory action.

Police sources said the letter would be handed over to a special investigation squad. A case was registered under Section 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.