September 06, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Thozhiltheeram’, a special project of the State government to enhance employment opportunities for coastal youth, has become operational in six Assembly constituencies in Kozhikode district. So far, 1,520 candidates have enrolled under the project, and 1,097 of them are women. All registered candidates will be able to attend a mega job fair for coastal residents to be held in the district in January 2024, a press release said.