‘Thozhil Theeram’ to support unemployed youth in Beypore constituency

July 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission’s ‘Thozhil Theeram’ scheme is ready for its district-level pilot launch covering the coastal region under the Beypore Assembly constituency. Efforts are on to speed up registration of unemployed candidates from the coastal area for the job fair.

“The State-level launch of the scheme will also be held in Beypore. An organising committee has been constituted to look into the formal launch of the project and enrolment of potential candidates,” said M.C. Rafseena, district project manager, KKEM. She said the scheme would help those unemployed and those who had a career break.

The organising committee plans to identify maximum number of unemployed candidates and help them complete the registration process at the earliest to attend the forthcoming job fairs. Panchayat-level campaigns are also being considered.

“The plan is to host the first exclusive job fair for registered participants by the end of September. Ahead of the fair, participants will be given an opportunity to attend preparatory sessions,” said Ms. Rafseena. The project would constantly strive to improve professional skills and employability of educated youths from coastal areas, she added.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas is the chairman of the committee that will oversee the implementation of the scheme in the constituency. Heads of various local bodies have been elected as vice chairpersons of the committee. Radha Gopi, chairperson of the Beypore development committee, is the general convener.