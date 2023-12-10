Thousands participate in Suchitwa theeram cleaning drive in Kozhikode

December 10, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Kozhikode

Thousands took part in the ‘Suchitwa Theeram’ programme jointly organised by the Kozhikode district administration and the Department of Local Self Government to clean up the coastal areas of the district, on Saturday. The programme, organised as part of the Malinya Muta Nava Keralam project, was held at 12 beaches in the district.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh inaugurated the programme at the Bhatt Road Beach at 7.30 a.m. Speaking on the occasion, he said adequate measures would be taken for proper waste disposal at beaches, and public committees would be formed to monitor the activities. The Collector visited Kappad beach in Chemancheri panchayat, Kavalad beach in Chengottukavu panchayat, and the Koyilandy harbour to review the cleaning drive.

Chairpersons and presidents of local bodies inaugurated the drive in the respective areas. Vakkadavu in Kadalundi panchayat, Muthayam beach in Moodadi panchayat, Kallakam drive-in beach in Thikkodi, sand banks in Vadakara, Arakkal beach in Onchiyam, Poozhithala beach in Azhiyur, Gosayikkunnu beach in Chorode, and Payyoli beach were also brought under the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers from Campuses of Kozhikode, National Service Scheme, Harithkarma Sena, and Kudumbashree, officials of the Department of Local Administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council took part in the drive, which was coordinated by interns under the District Collector’s internship programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.