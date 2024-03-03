Thousands participate in IIM-K half marathon in Kozhikode

March 03, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Over 4,000 people participated in the 14th edition of Calicut Half Marathon, organised by Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) in association with Peekay Steel here on Sunday.

This year’s theme for the marathon was ‘Run for a drug-free future’ with runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, and France attending the competition. A release said that the Kozhikode beach area turned into a ‘sea of green’ in the early hours of the day. Abhishek Soni (India) won the first prize in the 21-km open men’s category while Issac Kemboi Komon (Kenya) won the second prize. Ashwin P. (India) bagged the third prize. Yash Sharma, Nabeel Sahi, and Rijin Babu (India) won the prizes in the 10-km open men’s category. Lili Das, D.R. Smitha, and Priyanka Chandrashekhar won prizes in the 10-km open women’s category. While the first prize winners get ₹50,000, the others get ₹20,000 and ₹10,000, respectively.

The non-competitive 3-km dream run was also held. Rajesh Upadhyayula, Dean (Programmes), and Deepa Sethi, Dean (Outreach, Executive Education and Internalisation), IIM-K, Seshadrivasam Suresh, director, Calicut International Airport, were present, among others.

