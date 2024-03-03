GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands participate in IIM-K half marathon in Kozhikode

March 03, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Thousands of people took part in the Calicut Half Marathon organised by the IIM-K from Kozhikode beach on Sunday.

Thousands of people took part in the Calicut Half Marathon organised by the IIM-K from Kozhikode beach on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Over 4,000 people participated in the 14th edition of Calicut Half Marathon, organised by Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) in association with Peekay Steel here on Sunday.

This year’s theme for the marathon was ‘Run for a drug-free future’ with runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, and France attending the competition. A release said that the Kozhikode beach area turned into a ‘sea of green’ in the early hours of the day. Abhishek Soni (India) won the first prize in the 21-km open men’s category while Issac Kemboi Komon (Kenya) won the second prize. Ashwin P. (India) bagged the third prize. Yash Sharma, Nabeel Sahi, and Rijin Babu (India) won the prizes in the 10-km open men’s category. Lili Das, D.R. Smitha, and Priyanka Chandrashekhar won prizes in the 10-km open women’s category. While the first prize winners get ₹50,000, the others get ₹20,000 and ₹10,000, respectively.

The non-competitive 3-km dream run was also held. Rajesh Upadhyayula, Dean (Programmes), and Deepa Sethi, Dean (Outreach, Executive Education and Internalisation), IIM-K, Seshadrivasam Suresh, director, Calicut International Airport, were present, among others.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.