Thousands participate in DYFI’s human chain in Kozhikode

January 20, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

A large number of people participated in the 78-km-long Kozhikode leg of the State-wide human chain organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) against the alleged neglect of Kerala by the Union government, on Saturday.

Thousands of activists and elected representatives of the CPI(M) and its mass organisations and people from different walks of life participated in the protest. The Kozhikode leg of the chain began from Azhiyoor on the northern side bordering Mahe and extended up to Vaidyarangadi on the southern side bordering Malappuram. Writer Vimeesh Maniyoor was the first person to join the chain at Azhiyoor and athlete Alba Manoj was the last one at Vaidyarangadi.

The district-level protest meeting was held at Muthalakkulam in Kozhikode city in which MLAs from the district, Mayor Beena Philip, social critic K.E.N. Kunhammed, writers P.K. Parakkadavu and K.P. Ramanunni, and actor Irshad, among others, participated. Similar public meetings were held at around 90 places in the district. Elamaram Kareem, MP, inaugurated the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

People joined the human chain at Azhiyoor, Vadakara old bus stand, Moorad bridge, Payyoli, Koyilandy, Vengalam, Korappuzha, Pavangad, Puthiyangadi, West Hill, Nadakkavu, Christian College Junction, Palayam, Kallai, Meenchanda, Cheruvannur, Feroke, Puthiyapalam, Feroke Petta Chungam, Ramanattukara, and Vaidyarangadi. The public event started around 4 p.m. A trial run was held at around 4.30 p.m.

The protest culminated with a pledge around 5 p.m. The police had made traffic arrangements from the afternoon in the city ahead of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.