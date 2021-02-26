Thought-provoking art on show

The paintings showcased at ‘Ezhuthu’, the solo art exhibition by Balagopalan under way at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode, are notable for their unique style, which is a confluence of writing and painting.
Four out of the six large paintings at the show are different with simple drawings surrounded by a series of words that denote the infinity.
The words have been taken from two works of the late Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, Bhoomiyude Avakashikal and Anaswaraprakasam. The latter is a work without full stops that form a major component of the paintings.
The expo also includes two sculptures ‘Fate the nascency’, which is a thought process on environment depicted in the form of an eagle ready to take off, and ‘Cogent Arc’, which looks like just a glass box on a pedestal and is a take on the lack of creative thinking in art.
The exhibition began on February 20 and will conclude on February 27.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath