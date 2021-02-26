Thought-provoking art on show

Solo exhibition under way in Kozhikode

The paintings showcased at ‘Ezhuthu’, the solo art exhibition by Balagopalan under way at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode, are notable for their unique style, which is a confluence of writing and painting.

Four out of the six large paintings at the show are different with simple drawings surrounded by a series of words that denote the infinity.

The words have been taken from two works of the late Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, Bhoomiyude Avakashikal and Anaswaraprakasam. The latter is a work without full stops that form a major component of the paintings.

The expo also includes two sculptures ‘Fate the nascency’, which is a thought process on environment depicted in the form of an eagle ready to take off, and ‘Cogent Arc’, which looks like just a glass box on a pedestal and is a take on the lack of creative thinking in art.

The exhibition began on February 20 and will conclude on February 27.