Those liquor bottles may fetch a sum

Don’t throw away your liquor bottles. It may fetch you a tidy sum, probably enough to buy the next one. The Clean Kerala company in association with the State Beverages Corporation and the Kerala Scrap Merchants’ Association (KSMA) has started a drive to collect empty liquor bottles.
Ten collection centres have been set up in Kozhikode district that will be managed by the KSMA. Any one can hand over the bottles at the centres and collect the
The centres are located at Mofussil bus stand premises (phone 9995486248), Naduvattom (9207677738), Mathottam (9895305166), Vattampoyil (9447344550), Kallai (9895632119), Medical College (9847110706), Puthiyangadi (9387522840), YMCA (9447929693), Nadakkavu (9847910068), and Cheruvannur (9961171752).
