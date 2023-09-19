Thoracic surgeon from Kerala receives fellowship

September 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

For the first time, a thoracic surgeon from Kerala, Nasser Yusuf, has received the fellowship from the Indian Association for Bronchology in recognition of his achievements in the field of interventional pulmonology and commitment to the profession.

Dr. Yusuf has been appreciated for performing the first successful surgery in India for post-COVID lung complications and surgery in thoracic cancers. He received the fellowship certificate from Dr. R. Narasimhan, Apollo hospital, Chennai.

Dr. Yusuf also delivered the Dr. T.R. Raghupati Rao oration at the annual conference of the Indian Association for Bronchology in Mumbai held recently.