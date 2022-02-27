Thodayam Women’s Day Award for Geetha Varma

Kathakali artiste Geetha Varma has been selected for the first ever Thodayam Women’s Day Award. The award will be presented during the annual general body meeting of Thodayam Kathakali Yogam on International Women’s Day at Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam in Thali on March 6. Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the event, while president of the Yogam P.K. Krishnanunni Raja will preside over it. Mohiniyattam and Kathakali performances (Dakshayagam and Subhadraharanam) will be as part of the event, a press release said.

eom/Aabha