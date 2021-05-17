This panchayat in Kozhikode ensures COVID-19 vaccination for bed-ridden patients

Kodiyathur grama panchayat authorities claimss that such an initiative has been taken up for the first time in Kerala

Kodiyathur grama panchayat in Kozhikode district in Kerala has provided COVID-19 vaccination for over hundred bed-ridden patients at their homes. Panchayat authorities claimed that such an initiative was taken up for the first time in the State.

Abdul Kareem, vice-president of the panchayat, told The Hindu on Monday that 150 bed-ridden patients have been receiving palliative care. “Two ambulances were used for the purpose. Each vehicle had one doctor, two nurses, two palliative care volunteers, and another volunteer,” he said.

All these patients had registered with the Kodiyathur Pain and Palliative Care Association. The Health Department too was involved in the initiative. The project was launched on Saturday and completed in three days.

Mobile medical unit

Mr. Kareem said that members of the rapid response team (RRT) reached the homes of each beneficiary after giving advance notice. After the vaccination, the RRT members spent at least half an hour with each patient to observe if there were any side effects.

Sources said that a mobile medical unit too had been launched in the panchayat for providing care to the infected persons under home isolation. The panchayat has three domiciliary care centres, one exclusively for migrant labourers. One of them is at a local mosque.

Also, a community kitchen under the grama panchayat has been functioning by taking generous donations from the people. Around 100 people are fed here each day, sources added.