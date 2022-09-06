This Onam, Steel Complex staff have nothing to cheer about

They have been denied salary for around two years

Stories explaining the plight of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff have been written about many times this Onam season. But not much is said about a similar situation faced by the 30-odd employees of SAIL-SCL Kerala Ltd. who have been denied salaries for around two years.

There are just around 30 staff on the rolls in the crisis-ridden company, a joint venture between Sail Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) and the State government. K. Shaji, general secretary of Steel Employees Union, affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress, said on Tuesday that both the Central and State governments had been neglecting them. “We are in no mood to celebrate Onam. While the State government is saying that SAIL has the controlling stake to improve the situation, the public sector unit is claiming that the government is not implementing its suggestions,” he said. Even though production was stopped here six years ago, the existing employees are running the office round-the-clock in three shifts.

The company, earlier known as Steel Complex under the Kerala government, was made a joint venture during the United Progressive Alliance government’s tenure in 2008, when SAIL acquired 50% of its stake. A re-rolling mill was installed thereafter with loans taken from Canara Bank. The production of billet metal using electric arch furnace was stopped. The billet manufactured in SAIL’s Bhilai plant were brought here, and production of TMT bars was launched. However, it was stopped in 2016.

In a letter to Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, M.K. Raghavan, MP, said the company had not been locked out, and the staff had not been laid off. “Since the security staff on contract were terminated from service, permanent staff have been doing their duty since 2016,” he said.

Mr. Raghavan pointed out that the provident fund contribution of the staff had not being remitted since 2018 December, depriving them of its interest on deposits. Gratuity has not been paid to the eight staffers who retired in the past two years. The final settlement of staff who retired since 2016 is due as well. This led to the defaulting of loans taken by them, and some of them have even notices for confiscation of their property from financial institutions.

Mr. Raghavan said the staff were on the verge of suicide as they were unable to find money for food and essential medicines.