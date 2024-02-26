Third STP at medical college to be opened on February 27

February 26, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 1-mld sewage treatment plant (STP) at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, built by the Kozhikode Corporation under the AMRUT scheme is fully operational. It will be inaugurated by Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh at 10 a.m. on February 27 (Tuesday), Mayor Beena Philip has said here on Monday.

The plant, along with another 2.1-mld plant that was inaugurated in October 2023, has been set up near the nursing college on the medical college campus. It will cater for the dental college, nursing college, pay ward, nursing hostel, and lecture complex. The medical college already has a 2-mld plant. With the addition of the two new plants, combined capacity will be above 5-mld, enough to cater to the needs of the medical college and the surrounding wards of the Corporation. The Mayor termed it a stepping stone towards the ‘zero waste medical college’ project.

The plants utilise electrolytic technology to treat liquid waste consistently, regardless of fluctuations in waste availability. The new plant has 12 reactors that can be regulated based on requirement. A pipeline network spanning 1,400 metres has been set up to bring toilet waste from buildings on the campus to the plants. The treated water is diverted to the Conolly canal at present. Since the water is good enough to be used for gardening, flushing, and other non-drinking purposes, those options shall be explored in the future, the Mayor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plants have been built at a cost of ₹14.12 crore by Green Eco Water Systems and LCGC Environmental Engineering Company that carried out the construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the plants and held the maintenance contract for five years.

The Mayor will preside over the inaugural event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.