Third round of ‘Mission Indradhanush’ in Kozhikode from October 9

October 07, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The third round of ‘Mission Indradhanush 5.0’, a Union government initiative to immunise unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged up to five, and pregnant women, will begin in Kozhikode district on October 9.

K.M. Sachin Babu, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer, told the media on Saturday that the six-day drive would try to cover all those who were missed out during the two rounds held in August and September. He said that there were 2.28 lakh children aged up to five in the district. In the first two rounds, 87% coverage had been reached. However, at least 95% of coverage would have to be ensured to have herd immunity, the condition when a majority of the population attains immunity from the infection.

In the third round, 7,834 children would have to be given vaccination. All the targeted pregnant women who were due for delivery in September had been covered. In this round, 1,319 more would be vaccinated.

“Vaccination centres had to be cancelled and the schedules changed in September after some areas in the district were declared containment zones in the wake of the Nipah episode. We hope to cover those places in the upcoming phase,” Dr. Babu said.

Also, there had been vaccine resistance in parts of Valayam, Kuttiyadi, Nadapuram, Thiruvallur, Koduvally, Kodiyathur, and Kunnamangalam. Task forces involving health workers and medical students had been deployed in these places to persuade and convince the people about the need for vaccination. District Medical Officer K.K. Rajaram and District Programme Manager of the National Health Mission, C.K. Shaji, were present, among others.