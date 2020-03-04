Kozhikode

Third KVASU convocation on March 28

The third convocation of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) will be held at Pookode on March 28.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will confer degrees on those who have passed the courses before 31 December, 2019 on the occasion.

Official sources said that BVSc & AH degree will be conferred on 147 students, BTech on 38, BSc on 41, diploma on 80, MVSc on 165, MTech on 10, and PhD on 8 students.

Minister for Forest and Animal Husbandry K. Raju and former Commissioner of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Union Ministry of Agriculture Suresh S. Honnapagol will be the chief guests.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 6:36:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/third-kvasu-convocation-on-march-28/article30982011.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY