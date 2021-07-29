Third KV being established at Ulliyeri

KOZHIKODE

29 July 2021 22:44 IST

A third Kendriya Vidyalaya School will soon start functioning from temporary premises at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode soon.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed M.K. Raghavan, MP, that instructions would be issued to officials for the purpose.

Land for the school had been identified earlier. Mr. Raghavan told the Minister that the district administration had completed the formalities.

However, since it would take some time to start the classes in a new building, the MP urged Mr. Pradhan to take steps to begin classes from a temporary building.