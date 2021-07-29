Kozhikode

Third KV being established at Ulliyeri

A third Kendriya Vidyalaya School will soon start functioning from temporary premises at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode soon.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed M.K. Raghavan, MP, that instructions would be issued to officials for the purpose.

Land for the school had been identified earlier. Mr. Raghavan told the Minister that the district administration had completed the formalities.

However, since it would take some time to start the classes in a new building, the MP urged Mr. Pradhan to take steps to begin classes from a temporary building.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 10:45:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/third-kv-being-established-at-ulliyeri/article35615695.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY