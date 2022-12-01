Third edition of Globalizing Indian Thought conclave begins at IIM-K

December 01, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Gopichand P. Hinduja, co-chairperson of Hinduja Group, has praised Kerala for topping all social and educational indices and appreciated the State for its innovative steps and committed workforce of expatriates. He was inaugurating the third edition of Globalizing Indian Thought (GIT-2022), the international conclave of Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said, “Pluralism and inclusivity are the two pillars that define globalisation of Indian thoughts. Our investment has to be in education, reimagining the future, and finding strength in our ethos to further propagate the power of Indian thoughts.”

The IIM-K’s four centres of excellence — Climate Studies, Governance, Digital Innovation and Social Innovation — would be at the forefront of pathbreaking research outputs at the conclave, he added.

Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas, co-founders of Pro Panja League, the pioneers of professional arm wrestling, also spoke on the occasion.

Deepa Sethi, Dean, Programmes and international relations and co-convenor, GIT-2022; Shubhasis Dey, Dean, Faculty; and Anandakuttan Unnithan, mentor professor, addressed the gathering.