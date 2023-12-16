Third edition of Beypore International Water Fest from December 26

December 16, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The third edition of the Beypore International Water Fest organised by the Department of Tourism and the District Tourism Council will be held from December 26 to 29.

Unlike previous years, the events will be held in four different venues in the district — Beypore Marina, Kozhikode beach, Chaliyam, and Nallur near Feroke. The tourism carnival, food festival, food and flea market will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

The water events will be held at Chaliyar and the Beypore Marina. Cycling, sit-on-top kayaking, and the International Kite Festival will be held on day one. Stand-up paddle race, net throwing, dinghy race, and treasure hunt will be held on the second day. Bamboo rafting, sailing regatta, country boat race, body board demo, and sea kayak race will be held on December 28, while fibre canoe race, angling, wing foiling, and race of ‘churulan’ boats will be held on December 29, the last day of the festival. Besides, demonstrations such as paramotoring, flyboard, rowing demo, surfing, sea rafting, wind surfing, and surf ski will be held on most days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports and games are also held as part of the event’s publicity campaign. Competitions in volleyball (December 18), kabbadi (December 20), sepak takraw (December 21) and football (December 23) will be held at the Kozhikode beach. A mini-marathon will be held from Kozhikode beach to Beypore beach at 6.30 a.m. on December 24.

There will be elaborate lighting decorations at Beypore and Kozhikode city. A procession will be held as part of the inauguration of the fest on December 26. Considering the huge turnout in the previous editions, the police plan to step up security measures and make enough parking arrangements at all venues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.