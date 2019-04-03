They came out with flying colours

The long line of paintings displayed on the verandah of the Jubilee Hall in Thali showcases the hidden talents of children with autism. On Tuesday, they took part in a painting competition with their peers, and emerged with flying colours. “They are equally talented and just need some training,” said P. Sikander, president of the National Trust.

The painting competition focusing on inclusiveness of the differently abled was the highlight of Bevel Fest organised by the National Trust in association with D Line School of Design on the occasion of World Autism Day on Tuesday. At the end of it, Athira, Amalu S. Pradeep and Fidal walked away with the D Line gold medals for the winners in the categories, mentally challenged, physically challenged and other students respectively.

Assistant Collector Anju K.S., who presented the prizes, said the mentally challenged needed to be given more platforms to exhibit their talents so that they felt they were part of the mainstream.

Other events

A ‘Walk for autism’, a documentary, a seminar and a balloon-flying event on the beach were the other highlights of the festival. A design expo in which students of D Line School of Design joined hands with special children was another attempt to ensure inclusiveness. A seminar on ‘Art and environment’ by architect Brijesh Shaijal was part of the festival.