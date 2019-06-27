Their relentless fight against alcohol

Makka and Vella from Payyamballi Colony in Mananthavadi, Wayanad, are desperate. It has been more than 1,200 days since they started their indefinite strike demanding to close down the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlet in their locality. So far, around 11 criminal cases have been registered against them, but the strike goes on.

These two mothers from the Adiya community, who have lost all their dear ones to alcohol, were the guests of honour at a protest organised by Kerala Madya Nirodhana Samiti in Kozhikode on Wednesday on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Makka had lost her son to alcohol at the age of 20, and has witnessed her cousin being killed by the latter’s husband under the influence of alcohol. Vella has lost all of her family to alcohol like most other women in the hamlet. “Our children are born into this. They follow the path of their parents and get addicted at a very young age,” Vella said. Makka spoke on atrocities against women in the hamlet. “People from town, who employ our men, often abuse women and girls at home. There is not one night without a quarrel,” she said, adding that girls in the community now prefer to marry outside the tribe.

“More than 5,000 people of the locality visit the Bevco outlet. It has led to the destruction of around 12 tribal hamlets,” said O.J. Chinnamma, district president of the samiti, who presided over the protest. The samiti has been supporting these mothers ever since they started their protest three years ago.

“The Excise Department’s claim that liquor ban was the reason for increase in drug trafficking proved wrong, when it did not subside even after the bars were opened,” she said.